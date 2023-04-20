How to search for pictures of yourself in Google Photos

One of the best things about Google Photos is the robust search feature. Consequently, searching for and finding images of yourself is incredibly easy – here’s how.

In all honesty, the scroll bar in Google Photos doesn’t get much use – at least in my case. With Google’s search feature in Photos, users can search for just about anything and find photos matching that description. That includes places, objects, documents, and even people. So long as you keep up with labeling people in your images, you can search for just about anyone you’ve taken a picture of or with.

Of course, that also includes yourself.

How to search for yourself in Photos

In order to make sure that your face is recognizable, there are a couple of quick steps you need to follow. The first is to turn on Face Grouping, which is the setting responsible for combining photos of like faces together.

Make sure Face Grouping is enabled.

Tap your profile photo in Google Photos. Hit Photos settings. Tap Group similar faces. Enable it. Make sure your face is the one labeled “me.”

Once Face Grouping is on and your face is assigned to your name, you have all the pieces together to let you search for yourself in Google Photos.

Search for yourself

In Google Photos, tap the Search button. Search either “Me” or your own name.

Once you do that, you’ll see photos of yourself appear. In theory, every single picture of yourself will display as a result; however, sometimes Google has a hard time grouping the same face together depending on a few photo conditions.

In that case, you should go into Search and hit View all next to People & pets. Go through the unnamed section and look for images of your face. If you find one, tap it and name it to match your own label. You can also go into your own label and look for a card at the bottom that reads “Same or different person?” You can tap that to fish through results that may or may not look like you.

All in all, searching for your own picture in Google Photos is a great way to easily find selfies, profile photos, or just pictures you’ve ended up in the background of.