New Google Photos movie editor for Chromebooks rolling out

Teased last year, Google Photos is rolling out a new movie editor/creator for Chromebooks to give ChromeOS a iMovie-esque equivalent.

Once live, you’ll have a new way to create movies from the Google Photos (Android) app on Chromebooks. You can launch the new experience by searching “movie” in the ChromeOS Launcher, or opening the application and:

On the left, select Creations [presumably in the navigation rail] Select Create new Add and then Movie For a suggested movie, select an optional preset theme.

Or click New movie and select the photos and videos you would like to include.

Presets include: They grow up so fast, Family movie, Love story, Pet Movie Selfie movie, Friendship movie, Years of smiles, and In loving memory.

A storyboard for your movie appears at the bottom of the screen. You add photos and video clips to it, and can rearrange with drag-and-drop. Google “intelligently selects the most meaningful moments from your long videos.” Each can be edited, with tools appearing at the right in a panel organized by top tabs:

Suggestions: Offers suggestions for enhanced editing tools like Portrait and Color Pop.

Tools: Choose from other editing tools like Portrait blur and Sky.

Adjust: Manually apply more detailed edits like Brightness, Contrast, and Shadows.

Filters: Apply preset filters to liven up your photos or videos.

Markup: Manually add freehand writing or text to your photos.

In comparison, the Android tablet UI for editing uses bottom tabs, or the stretched out phone version. There’s also an “Add soundtrack” button at the top with:

To add music from your personal library, choose My music .

. To add music available in the app’s Soundtrack library, choose Theme music.

These new video editing features are “starting to roll out.”