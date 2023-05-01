 Skip to main content

Android 13 with May security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 1 2023 - 10:07 am PT
The Android 13 May security patch for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7 and 7 Pro is rolling out today on time after delays the past two months.

There are 18 security issues resolved in the Android 13 May patch dated 2023-05-01 and 29 for 2023-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to high.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists two additional security fixes.

In terms of functional updates, all devices benefit from a “fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen UI elements to overlap with home screen launcher interface.” The Pixel 7 Pro specifically gets “Improvements for touch screen response in certain conditions.” It’s a small list ahead of next month’s bigger update.

