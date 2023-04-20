Google rolls out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 to Pixel

While Android 14 is now in public preview, the Android 13 QPR3 preview continues with Beta 3 today.

QPR3 will see its consumer launch in June as the last quarterly update for Android 13.

Unlike developer previews and betas for unreleased versions of Android, these builds are suitable for general use. However, please review any known issues that are listed on this page.

Android Beta Program users can manually skip Android 14 Beta 1 and continue on the 13 QPR3 track.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Top resolved issues:

Fixed issues that could cause Wi-Fi calling to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the system to get stuck on the home screen with no app icons and either the normal background or a blank, black background.

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & style screen both in the system settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen on some devices to flash green when toggled if the phone was in a high temperature environment.

Fixed an issue where the camera displayed a black screen if the user tried to open the camera by pressing the power button twice.

Fixed an issue where in some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device rebooted instead.

Known issue(s):

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 3 (T3B3.230413.003) with the April security patch from the Android Beta Program website. Note: The Verizon Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a are still on the March patch with T3B3.230413.003.A1 (just like Android 14 Beta 1).

You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.