Google working on loud sound alerts for Pixel phones in At a Glance

Pixel phones already offer cough and snore detection when you sleep, as well as always-on Now Playing song detection, and Google is now planning to add loud sound alerts in At a Glance.

The latest version (T.23) of Android System Intelligence for the Pixel 7 reveals a “Loud sound alert” capability that will warn you “when [a] hearing-damaging loud sound [is] detected.”

<string name=”echo_smartspace_loud_sound_alert_toggle_title”>Loud sound alert</string>

This warning will presumably appear in At a Glance on your lockscreen and at the top of the Pixel Launcher to encourage you to step away or lower the volume (if possible). The Apple Watch has offered a similar capability for the past several years.

The health capability builds on Google’s other audio features. Pixel phones already offer a Now Playing feature that works in the background to detect songs that are playing in the background using an on-device database. In the Google Clock app, you can have your Pixel listen for coughs and snores over the course of a night. Meanwhile, the Recorder app can tag speech, music, and other sounds.

After updating to T.23 of ASI, the Loud sound alert feature is not yet live.

This version also reveals work on more Pixel Launcher search shortcuts to join Google, YouTube, Maps, Play Store, Settings, and Contacts.

<string name=”search_chrome_title”>Search Chrome</string>

<string name=”search_files_title”>Search Files</string>

<string name=”search_photos_title”>Search Photos</string>

In terms of changes that are live, Google has reordered the At a Glance settings list and introduced new icons.

