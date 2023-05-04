 Skip to main content

Here’s how Google Messages shrinks photos with ‘Send photos faster’

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 4 2023 - 5:36 pm PT
3 Comments

After first appearing last month, the Google Messages “Send photos faster” option is more widely rolling out and we’ve done some quick tests on how it impacts file size, resolution, and quality.

Notably, the “Send photos faster” toggle in the main Settings list is enabled by default. It applies to both pictures sent over RCS and MMS, with photos going from a resolution of 2048 x 1152 to 1600 x 900.

On average, files shrink by over 60% when Send photos faster is enabled, with the quality difference apparent when you zoom in. You can find the RCS results below:

Original fileOff – Send photos fasterOn – Send photos faster
Photo 19.1MP — 4032 x 2268 — 3.2MB2.4MP — 2048 x 1152 — 735 kB1.4MP — 1600 x 900 — 293 kB
Photo 22.1MB479 kB173 kB
Photo 32.9MB648 kB240 kB

The savings aren’t insignificant, though depending on your connectivity you might notice the faster upload times. Making the data/time saving option the default is quite bold given the quality reduction. The app should really prompt the user about whether they want the toggle enabled when this feature rolls out.

It might be better if Google analyzed what your cellular connection is currently capable of and dynamically decides whether that preference is enabled. Additionally, having that setting in the image picker might also be better. 

We’re seeing the Send photos faster toggle today with the latest Google Messages beta (version 20230502_01).

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: [email protected]