Why the Pixel 7, Fold, and Tablet have bird feather wallpapers

As part of the relaunched Google Design, there are new articles on the website. One such interview explains why Google opted for bird feather wallpapers for its 2022-2023 Pixel devices.

In creating wallpapers, Google is choosing “subjects that are relatable but inspiring.” It’s part of a move away from “futuristic, metallic, glossy imagery,” with Google opting for “wallpaper motifs drawn from the natural world.” After going with flowers on the Pixel 6, birds were chosen for their “liveliness, positivity, and daring.” Google says, “Those are all qualities we associate with the Pixel brand itself.”

The detailed and nuanced colors, shapes, and luster of bird plumage felt both familiar yet astonishing – particularly when viewed extremely close up or cropped in unusual ways. Taking a fresh, new look at something otherwise so commonplace was the perfect representation of how we wanted to redefine a premium device experience. You recognize it, you’re comfortable with it, yet it feels somehow extraordinary in both composition and context.

On the Pixel 7/Pro, there are 12 still wallpapers of nine species in total. For this series, Google had 30 bird species photographed, which involved animal specialists — Google says it “strictly followed the protocols of the American Humane Society” — and “every possible technique.”

We should be seeing those other bird feather wallpapers on the Pixel 7a, Tablet, and Fold if the leaks pan out. The blog post also includes other general shots (one, two, three, four):

It was a huge production, but the studio photoshoot was only the beginning. We went through countless iterations, including device testing, color enhancement, and tight collaborations with the hardware, marketing, and retail marketing teams to choose final imagery and ensure what we had captured looked its best in every medium: device, billboard, print, and video.

For instance, Google took into consideration Dynamic Color theming. In terms of what to look forward to:

We just want to continue to help users create a unique experience with their Pixel devices – regardless of the subject matter we choose. Because wallpaper is such a heroic representation of both the device and the user, we want it to evoke positive emotion and even foster a sense of ownership and community. We have many new and exciting things planned to make your Pixel better – and more “you” – with every release.

