Official-looking Pixel Tablet image shows off bezels, pink color

Last month, the Pixel Tablet finally appeared in real images that suggested a coral hue, but a new official image/render reveals that it’s more pink in color.

This afternoon, Evan Blass shared an image that shows the Pixel Tablet at an angle. We see a sliver of the left edge where the USB-C port is flanked by two speaker grills. The color is closer to sand (like the 2nd-gen Nest Hub or Audio) in nature than orange/coral, which is a shame for not matching the Pixel 7a.

Meanwhile, we get a good look at the white bezels and can make out an ever-so-slight sand-colored lip surrounding it. The black frame should be better in that regard, with Google saying that the light color is more home-friendly. We also see that the display has rounded corners, while the front-facing camera is up top.

We see the homescreen, too, of which Blass shared several images over the weekend showing the bird-themed wallpapers — a continuation from the Pixel 7 — and Themed Icons that adapt to it. This is the same homescreen configuration that Google shared last year, including the Safety and Recorder apps.

