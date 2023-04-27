Coral Pixel 7a leaks for Google’s first four color lineup

After seeing the Pixel 7a in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton, we now have a look at the 2023 mid-ranger in a really bold coral/orange.

Evan Blass this afternoon tweeted a picture of the Pixel 7a in what should be “Coral,” per a previous leak. The camera bar is slightly lighter in color than the top strip and larger bottom piece, which should be made of plastic and not glass. We can also faintly see that the surrounding perimeter is also orange, down to the buttons.

It’s highly reminiscent of the “Oh So Orange” Pixel 4 and 4 XL from 2019, as well as the “Coral” Pixel Buds Pro and Nest Mini. There’s also the Nest Audio and 2nd-gen Nest Hub in a much lighter “Sand.”

With Coral, it means that the Pixel 7a will be available in two fun colors, with light blue being the other. This is the first time Google is offering its Pixel phones in four colors instead of the usual maximum of three.

Google, however, did offer the Nexus 6P in four colors: Aluminum, Graphite, Frost, or Gold. Overall, the A-series has had greatly varying color qualities that we impacted by external factors:

Pixel 3a: Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish

Pixel 4a: Just Black, Barely Blue

Pixel 5a: Mostly Black (dark green)

Pixel 6a: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

More on Pixel 7a: