YouTube Music ‘Top releases’ replace Albums and Singles on artist pages

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 9 2023 - 4:12 pm PT
Artist pages on YouTube Music have remained mostly unchanged over the years, but the Android, iOS, and web apps now show a combined “Top releases” section.

Instead of separate carousels for Albums and Singles, YouTube Music now shows “Top releases” after the list of five popular songs. You can still scroll and browse through the last 10 works, but “More” in the top-right corner takes you to a grid view with top filters similar to the Library and Home tabs. 

You can choose between albums, singles, popular tracks, and recent releases. By default, each list appears to be sorted in reverse chronological order.

As of this afternoon, “Top releases” is widely rolled out on YouTube Music’s desktop and mobile clients as a server-side update.

This approach feels more powerful, with the sort options welcome and a grid being much better than the old, tedious carousel. It does show less content on the initial scroll of the artist page, but I definitely prefer interacting with this page.

