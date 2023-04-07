YouTube Music getting real-time lyrics on Android

 Skip to main content

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 7 2023 - 8:28 am PT
After hinting at and beginning testing late last year on TVs, YouTube Music is starting to roll out real-time lyrics on Android.

At the moment, YouTube Music offers static lyrics when you pull up the middle tab at the bottom of Now Playing.

Live support dramatically increases the text size and spacing. The current line is highlighted in white with automatic scrolling, while everything else is darker.

This approach is visually similar to other streaming services, while the design is identical to what we’ve seen with Cast on televisions. 

Google has been hinting at this capability for some time. Last October, YouTube Music partnered with MusixMatch to increase coverage and said to expect “even more Lyric features in the future.”

YouTube Music real-time lyrics

u/Joe4913

A handful of users on Android are seeing these capabilities today, but it’s not widely rolled out. This will finally bring feature parity between YouTube Music and other apps. 

Hopefully, this capability is also coming to the Nest Hub and other Smart Displays, just like Google Play Music offered in 2018.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com