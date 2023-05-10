 Skip to main content

MediaTek launches Dimensity 9200+, an even faster version of its flagship chip

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 7:51 am PT
MediaTek’s Dimensity series of smartphone chips has delivered on some killer performance over the past few years, and now the company is launching the Dimensity 9200+, a faster version of its flagship chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 launched last year as a pretty stellar competition to Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon chips. Of course, we haven’t really seen the chip used all that widely, but that isn’t stopping MediaTek from giving it an upgrade.

Launched today, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ delivers a speed boost to the 9200. That includes upping the clock speed on the central Cortex-X3 core from 3.05GHz to 3.35GHz. The Cortex-A715 cores also jump from 2.85GHz to 3GHz, while the four Cortex-A510 cores go from 1.8GHz to 2GHz.

Altogether, MediaTek says this results in a 10% boost on single-core CPU performance, and 5% on multi-core.

On the GPU side, MediaTek also claims a 17% boost on overall performance with boosts to ray-tracing as well. It’s also claimed that power efficiency is also improved here.

MediaTek says the first smartphones powered by Dimensity 9200+ will be released as soon as this month, but it’s unclear when we’ll see any global releases using this chip, and it will probably be quite a while until it lands in any US devices – it was only this month that the OnePlus Pad finally brought MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 to the US.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

