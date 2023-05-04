 Skip to main content

Motorola Edge 40 goes official with MediaTek chip for £529

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 4 2023 - 10:41 am PT
After debuting its flagship Edge 40 Pro last month, Motorola has just unveiled the Motorola Edge 40, a more affordable high-end phone.

Like the Pro, the Motorola Edge 40 is a premium device, but one aimed at a most affordable price point. The phone runs on Android 13, packs a 6.55-inch 144Hz pOLED display at 2400 x 1080, and has a 4,440 mAh battery with 68W fast charging backed up by 15W wireless charging. You’ll also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of (UFS 3.1) storage, Moto’s curved glass look, and IP68 water resistance.

The main difference between the Edge 40 and Pro is really the chip. Where the Edge 40 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm, the Edge 40 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8020.

That helps bring the price down dramatically, with the Motorola Edge 40 coming in at a price of £529.99, down from the £799 price tag of the Edge 40 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 40 is available now in the UK and other regions. There’s no word on a US release. The Edge 40 is available in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green colorways.

