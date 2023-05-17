YouTube on TVs getting unskippable 30-second and pause screen ads

YouTube Brandcast is a keynote highlighting the virtues of the platform for advertisers, and the 2023 edition included two big announcements that will impact the TV ads experience.

YouTube on connected (smart) televisions is adding 30-second “non-skips.” These unskippable ads will appear on YouTube Select content, which is what the company deems to be the top videos. This longer format allows marketers to “use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content.”

Instead of seeing two :15 ads consecutively, [viewers will] see one :30 ad.

The second big announcement (as seen above) are ads that appear “when people pause a video.” What you’re watching will shrink and an advertisement will appear next to that window. In the example provided, we see an “Ad” that’s labeled with some text and a QR code. There’s a “Dismiss” button at the bottom to presumably return to the normal fullscreen pause screen, or you can just hit play again to resume.

Meanwhile, the company spoke about NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube TV and Primetime Channels. Besides NFL National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell appearing on stage, YouTube shared how there will be new original programming like “Game Day All Access” where “you can listen in as mic’d up players bring you onto the sidelines during the game.” There will also be a new “NFL Creator of the Week” YouTube Shorts series on the NFL channel “after the football season kicks off this year.”

“Soon, advertisers can reach football fans across YouTube’s entire array of NFL content, whether they’re viewing live games on YouTube TV and Primetime Channels, or watching highlights, post-game commentary, and other related content across YouTube.”

Also of note are comments from YouTube head Neal Mohan about how Google AI is “accelerating creativity, and the possibilities will extend beyond anything we can imagine today.” For creators:

“AI will transform the way we make videos. You can imagine that with just the click of a button, I could change my hair color or change my background to instantly transport myself from the desert to a forest.” Neal Mohan

On the advertiser front:

From endless iterations of your ads to videos trimmed or flipped for the right formats, Google AI helps businesses market at the speed of consumers.