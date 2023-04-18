YouTube TV shares NFL Sunday Ticket FAQ on Multiview customization, concurrent streams, more

Google announced NFL Sunday Ticket pricing for YouTube TV (and Primetime Channels) last week, and followed with an FAQ today.

YouTube TV Multiview lets you watch two (side-by-side), three (two above and one below), or four (2×2 grid) games. When it launched in early access last month, YouTube TV “pre-selected” what streams appear simultaneously, but said you’d be able to customize it in the future.

In today’s FAQ, the YouTube TV team just says it’s “working on some improvements to the multiview feature and it’ll be available on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels for NFL Sunday Ticket.”

Since the announcement, people have wanted single team purchase options. Google says it’s not “currently offering student discounts or single team/individual game purchasing.”

Meanwhile, the team says it’s “looking into more payment formats,” like paying monthly rather than immediately at the start, and more billing options:

“Google Play Billing is currently only supported on YouTube Primetime Channels, not on YouTube TV. We also don’t have the ability for integrated users to sign up right now, but stay tuned for more updates soon.”

Each YouTube TV add-on has its own stream limits, with Sunday Ticket supporting two concurrent streams. The unlimited household streams offered with 4K Plus do not apply here. Google is taking into account feedback that people would pay for more streams, but adding that it’s “only for residential use.” Additionally:

“DVRing doesn’t count towards your streaming limits unless you’re watching the stream. You can DVR a game and still be able to watch 2 others, but when you start to watch the DVR stream, it’ll count towards your NFL Sunday Ticket stream limits.”