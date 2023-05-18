 Skip to main content

Pixel 7a’s new midframe design proves durable and simplifies screen, battery repair

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 18 2023 - 9:13 am PT
0 Comments

The Pixel 7a uses an “all-new midframe architecture” that results in Google claiming that it is the “most durable A-series yet,” especially against drops, while the design also makes it better for repairs.

With the Pixel 6a last year, JerryRigEverything’s durability test was able to lift the display out of the body when applying pressure from the rear. However, the screen then “locks out, leaving us with no cracks, kinks, or breaks of any kind.”

This year, “there is almost no flex at all when bent from the back and again almost no flex when bent from the front” of the Pixel 7a, which is a great deal better than the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, a teardown video from PBKreviews shows how the Pixel 7a “can be disassembled from both the back and the front.” This is important for repairs as you can just remove the screen without having to interact with any other component, while battery removal just involves removing the back plate and wireless charging coil to gain access.

Cracked screens and new batteries are common points of repair, especially if you want to make the phone last several years, and Google has made it possible to quickly fix both. This benefits and speeds up their internal repair process and yours.

It is similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 14, where the back glass can be quickly removed without having to go through the front.

Of note about the Pixel 7a rear piece is how it’s one piece with the camera bar attached to the plastic back plate. With the Pixel 6a, you just removed the portion below the camera.

More on Pixel 7a:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com