Pixel 7a’s free Pixel Buds and case offer ends this weekend

Google is offering its new Pixel 7a with a killer deal – a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series and a free limited edition case. But that deal is set to come to an end, with Pixel 7a orders only eligible for the bonus through this weekend.

In a footnote on the Google Store, the company notes that freebies with the Pixel 7a will no longer be available as of May 21, this coming Sunday. The offer currently grants Pixel 7a buyers the chance to get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (in any color) as well as a limited edition Pixel 7a case from Google’s partner, Case-Mate. It’s around $125 in added value, which is a solid offer for the $499 smartphone.

Of course, this isn’t the only good deal out there on a Pixel 7a. Amazon and Best Buy are both offering free $50 gift cards with the 7a, and Mint Mobile is offering a few months of free service with an added discount on the phone.

But, still, the Google Store was the only place to score these freebies, and also the only place to get the vibrant “Coral” colorway.

It’s also notable that the limited edition case will quite simply be gone after this offer ends. Google notes that the case won’t be sold separately in any capacity.

Buy Pixel 7a, get Pixel Buds A-Series and a limited-edition phone case on us, starting on May 10, 2023 and ending on May 21, 2023 at 11:59pm PT. One Pixel Buds A-Series per Pixel 7a purchase. One limited-edition Case-Mate clear phone case per Pixel 7a purchase. Offer available only for US residents aged 18 years or older with US shipping addresses. All qualifying products must be added to your shopping cart to receive this bundle offer. If you return the Pixel 7a without the Pixel Buds A-Series, you may be charged $99 (MSRP of Pixel Buds A-Series). If you return the Pixel 7a without the limited-edition Case-Mate clear phone case, you may be charged $25 (MSRP of limited-edition Case-Mate clear phone case). The limited-edition Pixel 7a case is not available for separate purchase.

