Redesigned Google Fi Wireless app rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 19 2023 - 4:05 am PT
Announced last month, the redesign of the Google Fi Wireless companion app is now rolling out.

Besides the name and some new plan features, Google announces a family-centric redesign of the Fi Wireless app for Android and iOS. The MVNO wants to make it “easier to manage your family’s digital safety settings, such as ensuring your child can only be called or texted by trusted numbers, and giving you the ability to add new members.”

Across from “Google Fi” is a prominent “Cycle ends” countdown in the top-right corner of the Home feed. This is followed by top tabs with very large user (letter) avatars. “Group” appears first with cards for any available offers/deals and “Plan highlights.” Tapping any of the Material You shapes lets you learn more about benefits, which is good for customer education, while “Manage plan” shows the cost, lists all people and devices, and lets you switch or leave the carrier. 

As you scroll, the tabs are docked along with the app bar. If you’re the only Fi member, this design feels a bit empty with a lot of blank space, especially at the top. Meanwhile, several of those cards will appear in that one feed. 

Google Fi Wireless redesign
Google Fi Wireless redesign
Google Fi Wireless redesign

When viewing your account (as a manager), you’ll see a card for data usage with Overall and Daily views if you’re not on an Unlimited plan. There’s a prominent “Your safety features” or “Help protect [user]” section up top that notes the status of Silence unknown callers/Only receive calls or texts from your phone contacts, Location sharing, and Data alerts. The list of Phone and Account settings is unchanged, with the “International features” toggles appearing at the bottom 

The Billing, Shop, and Support tabs are mostly unchanged. This redesign of the Google Fi Wireless app is rolling out with V85 on Android, and there is a server-side component that appears to have been widely flipped over the past day or so.

