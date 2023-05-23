YouTube Shorts might be coming to YouTube Music with ‘Samples’ tab

In hindsight, this was inevitable: YouTube Music is testing a “Samples” tab that looks to show music video-focused Shorts.

For the past several years, YouTube Music’s bottom bar on Android and iOS has consisted of Home, Explore, and Library.

YouTube Music is now testing a “Samples” tab between the main and discovery/trending feeds that shows vertical music videos. It’s not using the YT Shorts icon in the bottom bar. Rather, you have two overlapping play buttons.

Album art, song name, and artist information appears at the bottom, while the right edge features buttons for liking, adding (to something), “Shorts,” sharing, and possibly playing. Meanwhile, the YT Music logo permanently appears in the top-left corner.

Credit: u/DTHayakawa

At this point, we’re not sure if these are YouTube Shorts or just music videos presented in a vertical format. The “Shorts” button, which could take you to YouTube Shorts — unclear if in YouTube Music or the main app — that use the song, suggests it’s the latter, while a Shorts button in the “Samples” tab also points in that direction.

It could ultimately be a mix of both, and we’ll be reaching out to Google for more information.

If this is not just another surface for YouTube Shorts, this could be a new way for YouTube Music to surface song suggestions.

This Samples tab is not yet rolled out and just in testing. It would serve as another way for YouTube to push Shorts content following the main app, website, and even TV client. YouTube Shorts are a big company-wide focus, with music ones having a natural fit.

