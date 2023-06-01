 Skip to main content

Google Bard adds precise location support for better local results

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 1 2023 - 5:24 pm PT
0 Comments

After a big May with several sizable updates, Google Bard is kicking off June by adding support for precise location to get “more relevant responses.”

After today’s update (2023.06.01), opening the website shows a “Bard is more relevant with location” prompt. It explains that “Bard uses location from your Google Account’s Home and Work addresses and your IP address.” You might have previously saved that information to your account in Google Maps or Home. 

Google is now letting users give Bard access to “your device’s precise location.” This allows for “more relevant responses about restaurants near you and many other things about your area.” It’s not too different from how Google Search works.

This will prompt you to grant the necessary location permission in your browser and/or device. Below the light/dark theme button in the bottom-left corner, Bard notes your current city and how it’s derived (in an interesting settings expansion). Tapping “Update location” will prompt you to allow precise location (if you dismissed the initial prompt).

Google Bard location
Google Bard location

This follows an update last week that added image support, while I/O 2023 saw a slew of new features and previews.

More on Google Bard:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Bard

Google Bard

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com