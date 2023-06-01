Google Bard adds precise location support for better local results

After a big May with several sizable updates, Google Bard is kicking off June by adding support for precise location to get “more relevant responses.”

After today’s update (2023.06.01), opening the website shows a “Bard is more relevant with location” prompt. It explains that “Bard uses location from your Google Account’s Home and Work addresses and your IP address.” You might have previously saved that information to your account in Google Maps or Home.

Google is now letting users give Bard access to “your device’s precise location.” This allows for “more relevant responses about restaurants near you and many other things about your area.” It’s not too different from how Google Search works.

This will prompt you to grant the necessary location permission in your browser and/or device. Below the light/dark theme button in the bottom-left corner, Bard notes your current city and how it’s derived (in an interesting settings expansion). Tapping “Update location” will prompt you to allow precise location (if you dismissed the initial prompt).

This follows an update last week that added image support, while I/O 2023 saw a slew of new features and previews.

