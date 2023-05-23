Google Bard adds images for more visual responses

At I/O 2023, Google previewed a number of upcoming features for Bard and image support is now rolling out.

The latest update (2023.05.23) to Bard will return images (from Google Search) so you can visualize responses when relevant. For example, if you’re asking for interesting places to visit, each listing will be accompanied by a picture (e.g., “what are some must-see sights in LA?”).

Why: Images can help you communicate your ideas more effectively. They can bring concepts to life, make recommendations more persuasive, and enhance responses when you ask for visual information.

Images appear underneath each bullet point with the site name and favicon appearing in the top-right corner. Tapping opens the link, while hovering over shows the URL with a right-click menu also available.

Meanwhile, you can ask for photos directly like any other image search (e.g., “show me pictures of roses”).

This is just the first visual update with Google soon letting users submit an image to Bard and ask a question or make a request of it. For example, you could share a picture of two dogs and ask Bard to “write a funny caption about these two.” Google Lens is leveraged for image analysis.

There will also be support for image generation via Adobe Firefly.

At I/O, Google Bard gained a dark theme, support for Korean and Japanese, Gmail/Docs export, and English availability in over 180 countries.

