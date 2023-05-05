 Skip to main content

Google Bard AI is now available for Workspace accounts

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 5 2023 - 2:36 pm PT
Following its launch in March, Google is now making its Bard AI tool available to users with Google Workspace accounts.

At launch, Bard suffered from one of the most common restrictions on Google products – Workspace users weren’t invited to the party. It was a surprising move on Google’s part, especially given the role that generative AI is set to take in Workspace products.

But now, Google is opening Bard up to Workspace users.

On the official Bard changelog today, Google says that access for Workspace accounts is now open. This will require Workspace admins to enable Bard for their domains, but at that point, those accounts will be able to access Bard just as consumer accounts can.

We were able to confirm, though, that the waitlist for Bard still applies to Workspace accounts. The option to enable Bard isn’t showing up on the domain we tested just yet, either.

Access for Google Workspace accounts

  • What: Google Workspace admins can now enable Bard for their domains, allowing their users to access Bard using their Workspace accounts.
  • Why: You can now use Bard to help with work, research, or other business needs, when signed into your administrator-enabled Google Workspace account.

In a separate blog post, Google explains that Bard settings for managed accounts will be rolling out in the “coming days” under “Early access apps,” as pictured below. For now, Bard will be the only product under this setting, but Google says that others may be added later.

