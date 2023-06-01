 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2) gets three major Android updates, slightly bigger screen

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 1 2023 - 5:53 am PT
2 Comments

Carl Pei’s Nothing is preparing for its second Android smartphone, and this week the company has confirmed several details about the device, including that Nothing Phone (2) will get updates for a few years, and have a bigger screen.

The Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch sometime next month, and with it a more premium device from the brand that also is confirmed to be sold in the United States.

In a Twitter thread this week regarding environmental impact and sustainability, a couple of additional Nothing Phone (2) details were shared, including its Android update policy. Apparently, the Nothing Phone (2) will be eligible for three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates. That’s notably behind Pixel, which offers five years of security updates, and also behind Samsung, which offers five years of security updates and four years of major Android updates. These numbers are also notably unchanged from the Phone (1).

Nothing also confirmed that the Phone (2) will have a slightly bigger display, 0.15 inches larger than the prior version. That should measure in at 6.7 inches, which is pretty much on par for high-end Android phones in 2023.

Beyond those details, Nothing further shared that the Phone (2)’s carbon footprint measures 53.45 kg, down 5 kg from the prior model. It also uses considerably more recycled materials including the aluminum frame, final assembly plants are powered by renewable energy, and the packaging is fully plastic-free.

