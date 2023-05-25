Nothing Phone (2) will launch in July with a bigger battery

Carl Pei’s Nothing is preparing to launch its second smartphone, and now we’ve got a window. The Nothing Phone (2) will see a release date in July 2023.

In an interview this week with Forbes, Carl Pei confirmed two new details about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2). Most importantly, that includes a release date window for the Nothing Phone (2). Apparently, the phone will launch sometime in July of this year – the same month Samsung is expected to launch new foldables.

The interview also adds that the Nothing Phone (2) will see a simultaneous global launch, with the phone to be released in the United States at the same time as other countries.

Also confirmed today is the battery size, which will be 4,700 mAh. That’s a bit less than the 5,000 mAh cells found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s still a plenty-big power pack, and up from 4,500 mAh on the Phone (1).

Previously, Nothing confirmed that Phone (2) would be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which should help that battery last a while.

Beyond that, the interview also goes on to mention that Nothing sold around 750,000 units of its first smartphone, and that it sees about 3-4x as many customers switching from iPhone to Nothing compared to other brands.

More on Nothing: