Nothing confirms Phone (2) will use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as it poaches OnePlus talent

After testing a more “premium” device earlier this year, Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be running on last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as a report details how the company is pulling talent from OnePlus to bolster the launch.

Carl Pei today tweeted a thread on the Nothing Phone (2), leading with the confirmation that it will run on 2022’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That chip first arrived in devices such as the OnePlus 10T and Galaxy Z Fold 4, and was praised for its strong performance and excellent efficiency. So while it’s not a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it should be plenty powerful for this upcoming device, and may even help bring down the cost.

Pei notes that Nothing Phone (2) with this new chip is nearly twice as powerful as its predecessor and argues that the “user experience” of using a chip that’s been on the market for a bit and tested so thoroughly will be better than chasing top-tier specs.

Perhaps the more interesting news around Nothing Phone (2), though, is what’s going on behind the scenes. Inverse reports that Nothing has been poaching talent from OnePlus to bolster its new products. This includes former OnePlus chief marketing officer Kyle Kiang, who will apparently take the lead with the global launch of Nothing Phone (2).

The report also mentions that Nothing OS on the new device will be more “distinct” in its look and feel, with the task falling on several ex-OnePlus software leads including Shawn Liu, who led development on OxygenOS and Zen Mode, as well as Cookie Xu, who developed the software behind the Alert Slider and OnePlus’ Reading Mode.

The Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch this summer.

