Android apps in Windows 11 now have access to local files with folder sharing

The Windows Subsystem for Android that allows some of our favorite apps to run on Windows 11 isn’t perfect, though it’s been steadily improving since its public release last year. Now Android apps in Windows 11 have access to local file sharing, allowing users to upload photos and videos with certain apps.

In a recent forum post, the WSA team announced that Android apps in Windows 11 will be able to share user folders, such as Documents or Pictures folders that come default with a user profile. This means that apps that have upload features will be able to access the Pictures folder. In the same way, videos will be available as well.

Microsoft notes that anything outside of the “user” file path will not be available to Android apps via the WSA. For example, only the files stored in “C:\Users\xxx” can be accessed with program files, and folders created on internal and external drives are exempt from file sharing. Within the subsystem, your files are shared as “/sdcard/Windows.”

The new update comes with other restraints, such as cloud and hidden files being inaccessible via Android apps using this new feature. While it could be construed as limited, the restrictions set in place do a fine job of keeping Android apps from accessing a multitude of data without the user’s explicit permission. Each Android app is required to show a system dialog prompt prior to gaining access to your files. Even then, anything outside of the specified folders is inaccessible.

A neat addition is that you can share specific files with Android apps via drag and drop from File Explorer to the app windows.

According to Microsoft, file sharing will be available to preview members by default. Those who aren’t part of the preview program will need to toggle folder sharing on in the Windows Subsystem for Android settings.