Windows 11 will get more Android apps as Microsoft opens the floodgates

Microsoft seems to finally be in a spot where Android apps are stable enough for more developers to bring in their apps as it’s dropped certain restrictions, allowing any developer to submit their apps for the Amazon App Store on Windows 11.

The Amazon App Store has been a neat feature in Windows 11. The storefront unlocks a whole subset of mobile apps that have been reimagined for a desktop environment. Of the Android apps we’ve tested on the Amazon App Store, most seem to run fairly smoothly and offer a limited downside. In reality, choosing to run an Android app on your PC in place of your phone is completely a matter of preference, though the option is there.

As the Amazon App Store has been around in a limited capacity for a while now, it looks like Microsoft is giving the go-ahead for the Android feature to run at full speed.

Microsoft has announced that the Amazon App Store is open to all Android developers who wish to bring their apps to Windows. Any developer looking to distribute apps to Windows 11 devices will need to submit their apps for testing. This marks a big step for the WSA – Windows Subsystem for Android – as it’s gotten to a point where it can function in a stable way for developers.

To make the transition easier, Microsoft has made material available for developers, including guides on making apps compatible with WSA and video tutorials. Since Android apps in Windows 11 take on a different form factor, Microsoft has also made a point of emphasizing proper window resizing and native mapping.

When done right, Android apps in Windows 11 look surprisingly good and can be taken for native programs at quick glance. Currently, Android 13 is up and running with WSA, which means a lot of potential apps coming to the Amazon App Store should incorporate some of our favorite features.

This new phase for the Amazon App Store will likely mean more apps will come to the marketplace. Current figures indicate that the storefront gives access to over 50,000 apps with availability in 31 countries. With the developer limitation lifted, we’re hoping to see even more come to Windows 11.