 Skip to main content

Android Auto updates causing failure to connect, random disconnects for some

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 6 2023 - 6:53 am PT
1 Comment
android auto dashboard redesign

The dust seems to have finally settled around Android Auto’s big dashboard “Coolwalk” update, but some recent updates appear to be causing issues for some folks with the system either failing to connect or randomly disconnecting.

As noted through Reddit threads and posts on Google’s support forums over the past two weeks or so, issues with Android Auto connections seem to be affecting quite a few folks. The issue seems to take two forms.

The first issue is with some Android Auto users seeing their phones failing to connect properly, with the “Looking for Android Auto” notification persistently searching and never actually launching the platform on the car’s display. This is happening on both wired and wireless connections.

The issue first popped up in early May, and has persisted through Android Auto 9.4, 9.5, and 9.6. Some have reported success in rolling back to Android Auto 9.3,

Beyond that, more recent updates seem to be causing random disconnections of Android Auto. Users see the platform working for a while, only for Android Auto to disconnect at random. This seems to be happening mainly with wired connections, as one user found that switching to a Motorola MA1 wireless adapter mostly fixed the problem.

Issues like these are, unfortunately, fairly common with Android Auto, and are usually fixed in later versions. Google has yet to confirm a fix is coming, but it’d be advisable to stick with a working Android Auto version if you can, or try the latest updates as they release to see if it fixes the problem.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.