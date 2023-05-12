 Skip to main content

Motorola MA1, the wireless Android Auto adapter, is coming to UK and Europe

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 12 2023 - 7:09 am PT
1 Comment


Wireless Android Auto adapters are super useful, and Motorola’s MA1 might be one of the most straightforward options. Now, the Motorola MA1 adapter is making its way to the UK and countries in Europe.

In an email sent to customers this week, “Motorola Sound,” the licensed brand, confirmed plans to start officially selling the Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter in the UK and Europe. The email says that the adapter is already available, though that doesn’t quite seem to be the case.

In the United States, the Motorola MA1 is sold via Amazon, and it seems that it will follow the same model in other countries.

We were able to find the Motorola MA1 listed on Amazon UK and Amazon Germany. Both are not yet shipping, and there’s no price attached to the UK listing either. But the listing from Amazon Germany at least confirms a price in Europe of €89.99.

Alternatively, the AAWireless adapter for Android Auto has already been available in the UK and Europe for quite some time, and the device is even manufactured locally in Europe too. It also recently dropped its price.



