Android Auto getting a Weather Channel app, Zoom and Microsoft Teams support

Android Auto is getting a few new apps, with an app from The Weather Channel set to arrive this year, and support from Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more for taking calls on the road.

During a session detailing what’s new with Android in Cars, Google announced a few new features for users of Android Auto and Android Automotive. This includes support for some big new services on Android Auto, the in-car experience projected from your Android smartphone.

This starts with support for more types of apps in Android Auto, including IoT and weather apps. Google confirmed that Home Assistant will be coming to Android Auto, following the reveal earlier this year of wider smart home support.

Another big app coming to Android Auto is The Weather Channel, which follows in the footsteps of Weather & Radar which debuted as the first weather app on Android Auto earlier this year. There’s no timeline for The Weather Channel to make its debut besides that it’s coming sometime this year – it’s also not entirely clear what the app will offer in terms of functionality.

Google is also bringing conferencing app support to Android Auto, starting with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx.

There’s no timeline for this support to arrive, but once it does, users will be able to answer calls on these apps while behind the wheel. There’s no video support, obviously, but this is certainly a boost for accepting work calls on the road. These aren’t directly apps, notably, and instead use the typical API for calling apps that are used by typical phone calls and those from apps such as WhatsApp.

More from Google I/O 2023: