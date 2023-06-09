Google Maps Street View returns to Germany with first new captures since 2010

The famous Street View feature of Google Maps has not been operating with up-to-date imagery in Germany due to decade-old privacy concerns. Today, Street View is finally coming back to the country.

Announced on The Keyword, Google has confirmed that Street View will once again operate in Germany for Maps. This includes a new round of image capture that starts later this month.

When Google originally tried to bring Street View to Germany back in 2010, the company was met with a “fuss” from local residents who had privacy concerns. The end result was Street View imagery being mostly blurred out, to the point where its utility was minimal and, as a result, Google opted to cease updating its Street View imagery in the country despite continuing to do so around Europe.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Google says it ran a survey about Street View in the country, with 91% of respondents rating the service in a positive way.

Next, Google will return to capturing new Street View imagery of Germany for Maps with vehicles hitting the road as of June 22, 2023. And Google also reminds users that, alongside the normal policy of blurring faces and sensitive data such as license plates, property owners are allowed to submit a request to have their location blurred.

