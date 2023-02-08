Google Maps ‘glanceable directions’ coming to iPhone (as Live Activities) and Android lockscreens

Google is expanding the availability of AR features in Maps, as well as adding glanceable directions to the Android and iOS lockscreens.

This glanceable directions capability brings updated ETAs and where to turn directly to your lockscreen. On Android, Google Maps will make use of regular system notifications, while the iPhone app will support the Live Activities feature introduced with iOS 16.1.

This information, which will also appear on the route overview screen (as seen below), was “previously only visible by unlocking your phone, opening the app and using comprehensive navigation mode.”

Google Maps will update your trip automatically if you take a different path, with glanceable directions — an opt-in feature — launching in the coming months.

Elsewhere, the ability to search for transit stations, restaurants, stores, and more within the Google Maps Live View AR overlay is coming to Barcelona, Dublin, and Madrid after launching in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo in November. Search with Live View can be quickly launched from the camera icon in the search bar.

Indoor Live View, which helps you navigate inside airports, train stations, and malls, is similarly expanding to over 1,000 new locations in Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei over the coming months. You get guided directions (in the form of virtual arrows) to restrooms, taxi stands, car rentals, and more.

Immersive View is rolling out starting today in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo. It will be available in Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Venice, and other cities in the coming months:

You can virtually soar over the building and see where things like the entrances are. With the time slider, you can see what the area looks like at different times of day and what the weather will be like. You can also spot where it tends to be most crowded so you can have all the information you need to decide where and when to go. If you’re hungry, glide down to the street level to explore nearby restaurants — and even take a look inside to quickly understand the vibe of a spot before you book your reservation.

Lastly, Google Maps for Android Automotive is getting a “Very Fast” (150 kilowatts or higher) EV charging filter, while search results will surface on-site chargers, like those at supermarkets. Navigation will now add charging stops for shorter tips, with these features rolling out over the coming months.

