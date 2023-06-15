Deals: Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone $400, Beats Studio Buds $90, more

Samsung’s latest affordable smartphone is now leading all of today’s best deals at an even better price. The budget-friendly Galaxy A54 5G is already a steal at its $450 MSRP, and now all the more enticing at $400. There’s also an ongoing Sonos summer sale from $134 to go alongside the best price of the year on the Beats Studio Buds at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is now even more affordable

One of the first chances yet to save on Samsung’s latest budget-friendly smartphones has arrived. The new Galaxy A54 5G first hit the scene back in February with a $450 price tag, and now courtesy of Amazon is landing on sale. The unlocked 5G 128GB smartphone now sells for $399.99 shipped. That’s $50 off and marking the second-best discount to date. We have seen it sell for $75 less once before, but that was over a month ago.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale from $134

Sonos today is ending the work week by offering a rare chance to save on some of its latest speakers and soundbars. Normally when we see Sonos gear go on sale lately, it has been on its in-house refurbished gear. That changes today, and the popular brand is marking down a collection of smart audio releases for only the second time this year.

Our favorite release from the sale has the recent Sonos Beam Gen 2 sitting at $399. On top of joining everything else in the sale as being on sale for only the second time this year, it’s also one of the first discounts to date overall at $100 off. This is matching the all-time low and is the first chance to save since back in February. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Beats Studio Buds land at best price of the year in five colors

Woot is now offering the Beats Studio Buds for $90. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Down from $150, you’re looking at the best price of the year with $60 in savings attached. It’s $10 under our previous mention and $5 below the previous 2023 low.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

