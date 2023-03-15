Galaxy A34 vs. Galaxy A54: Bigger packages, greater variation [Video]

Samsung’s latest mid-ranger A-series smartphones certainly pack a punch, but unlike years prior, the Galaxy A34 and A54 have more differences than ever before. Here’s everything you need to know.

This duo are a direct follow-up to the impressive Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. There’s a lot to unpack as the changes make your buying decision a little easier and each device more distinct. You’re also getting a taste of a ton of flagship Galaxy functions at a fraction of the price.

Design and hardware

Given that the Galaxy A34 and A54 are part of the same series, there are some undoubted similarities in the hardware available; the most notable is the adoption of some Galaxy S23 series design traits. Samsung has removed the camera bump and now the camera sits almost flush with the chassis. Only the camera lens rings protrude outwards. From the rear, the new devices look very much a part of the S-series which is a big bonus.

Things start to change when we look a little closer.

What might not be clear from afar is that the Galaxy A54 uses Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen and the back glass panel. For the A34, Samsung has utilized what it calls “glasstic” on the rear panel. When in the hand, the material changes are quite obvious with the larger phone weighing 199g versus 202g on the Galaxy A54. You’ll also notice that the frosted finishes are not quite the same here either. Glossy finishes are used with some color variants, this helps differentiate the devices even further.

Galaxy A34 5G Galaxy A54 5G Size 6.6-inches 6.4-inches Display 90Hz / Flat FHD+ / Gorilla Glass 5 / 412ppi 120Hz / Flat FHD+ / Gorilla Glass 5 / 407ppi Chipset MediaTek 1080 (6nm) Exynos 1380 (5nm) RAM 6/8GB 8GB Storage 128/256GB + 1TB via microSD 128/256GB + 1TB via microSD Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Rear camera 48MP wide / 8MP ultra-wide / 5MP macro / 2MP depth sensor 50MP wide / 12MP ultra-wide / 5MP macro / 5MP depth sensor Front-facing camera 13MP 32MP Biometrics Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Colors Black / White / Yellow / Purple Black / White / Yellow / Purple

In a flip of the previous lineup convention, the cheaper Galaxy A34 is actually 0.2-inches larger than the A54. Smaller bezels help the latter handset achieve a smaller frame without ballooning the chassis dimensions.

The Galaxy A34 has a 6.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch screen. Both AMOLED panels are rated at FHD+ and have a 120Hz refresh rate. What is impressive is the 1,200-nit maximum brightness on both models. Tough or bright outdoor lighting should be a breeze for either model.

You’ll just have to decide if you prefer a punch-hole or dewdrop notch as they are exceptional at their respective price points. In-display fingerprint scanners are also included for biometric security, but alas, no 3.5mm headphone jacks for wired audio.

Hardware differences become more apparent when comparing internals. This year there is a divergence as the Galaxy A34 utilizes a 6nm MediaTek 1080 processor and the Galaxy A54 favors Samsung’s 5nm internally-developed Exynos 1380 processor. Side-by-side it was hard to tell if there is a huge performance boost, but the A54 does have an edge in processing grunt.

There are some differences in the other hardware on offer, too, as the A34 has a base 6GB RAM variant and an optional 8GB RAM option. All Galaxy A54 series handsets ship with 8GB of RAM as standard. Storage for both devices is available in 128/256GB configurations with microSD card support up to 1TB.

Throw in an IP67 rating, 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired charging support and either Galaxy A-series handset provides a complete experience for any prospective buyer. Again, no charger is shipping with either device this year, so you’ll need to get a 25W-capable power brick. Interestingly, the Galaxy A54 should have better wireless connectivity as it supports Wi-Fi 6. Sadly, the A34 is limited to Wi-Fi 5 connections, but both do ship with 5G connectivity as standard.

Software

Just like the Galaxy S23, Samsung is shipping Galaxy A34 and A54 handsets with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 pre-installed. All of the core functions that have been rolling out to Galaxy phones over the past few months are present here, too.

Galaxy A34 5G Galaxy A54 5G Software Ships with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 Ships with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 Features RAM Plus

Samsung Knox

Samsung Pay

5G connectivity

IP67 rating

In-display fingerprint scanner RAM Plus

Samsung Knox

Samsung Pay

5G connectivity

IP67 rating

In-display fingerprint scanner

Wi-Fi 6

Longevity should be assured as you get a five-year software update promise. This works out as four full operating system upgrades and five years of regular monthly security patches. By end of life, the Galaxy A34 and A54 could be running One UI 9 and Android 17.

Cameras

Here’s where things deviate once again despite a similar triple-camera layout. If you want the best budget camera system, then you should look at the Galaxy A54. Samsung has upped the camera capabilities with the inclusion of a new 50-megapixel sensor. It’s not entirely clear if this is the same sensor used on the Galaxy S23. However, it has very similar specifications with 1.0μm sensor pixels and an f1.8 aperture.

Galaxy A34 5G Galaxy A54 5G Main sensor 48MP

f1.8 aperture / OIS 50MP

f1.8 aperture / OIS Ultra-wide sensor 8MP

f2.2 aperture 12MP

f2.2 aperture Depth sensor 2MP

f2.4 aperture 5MP

f2.4 aperture Macro sensor 5MP

f2.4 aperture 5MP

f2.4 aperture Front-facing sensor 13MP

f2.2 aperture 32MP

f2.2 aperture

The changes don’t stop at the main sensor. With the Galaxy A34, a 48-megapixel main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro camera. On the Galaxy A54, the 50-megapixel main sensor is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro.

If you value the rear camera system, it’s a simple choice but we’re sure that both systems are capable and will produce excellent shots in a variety of situations and conditions. What’s more, Samsung has also kept the same 32-megapixel selfie camera on the A50-series handset and stuck with a lower resolution 13-megapixel selfie sensor on the A30-series device.

Galaxy A34 vs. Galaxy A54: Which should you choose?

This year, the Galaxy A54 is the better device in a number of key ways. The screen is marginally better, the base RAM allocation higher, and the camera system is a step up. If you’re in the market for a mid-ranger that leverages some of the best of Samsung without breaking the bank, it could be a great option. What’s interesting is that you could make a similar case for the Galaxy A34; sure, some corners are cut to help keep the price down, but there’s enough here that might turn your head.

With five years of software support included, decent internals, and an attractive design, there are few affordable smartphones going to offer quite as much for $449. As we note, initially, the Galaxy A54 5G might be a better buy given the screen and camera improvements, but the Galaxy A34 5G still stacks up well. It’ll be interesting to see just how the Pixel 7a is priced compared to Samsung’s latest.

One nagging feeling we have that stops us short of giving the A34 and A54 our full seal of approval at this stage is the existence of the Pixel 7. Since release, discounts mean that you can regularly pick up the entry-level flagship for under $500. If you want the best of Google with fewer compromises and a top-tier dual camera system, then look at the latest Pixel.

