Google delists AI Test Kitchen app on Android and iOS

Once a miniature playground for the public to test Google’s blossoming AI-powered tools, the AI Test Kitchen app has been delisted for both Android and iOS.

When it first launched last August, AI Test Kitchen was home to three initial experimental demos with the promise of more to come.

AI Test Kitchen will be home to a “rotating set of experimental demos” and three are currently available. They are based on the “latest version of LaMDA, which has undergone key safety improvements.” Imagine It : Name a place and LaMDA will offer paths to explore your imagination.

: Name a place and LaMDA will offer paths to explore your imagination. List It : Name a goal or topic and see how much LaMDA can break it down into multiple lists of subtasks.

: Name a goal or topic and see how much LaMDA can break it down into multiple lists of subtasks. Talk About It (Dogs Edition): Roll with the conversation and see where it goes. It’s just a fun, kinda-weird, open-ended chat.

While Google announced that a “Season 2” for the app would be coming, even detailing what new tools would appear, it seems those plans were scrapped at some point. Instead, AI Test Kitchen gained MusicLM at this past Google I/O and simultaneously dropped support for the earlier demos.

Today, AI Test Kitchen has seemingly reached the first stage of being shut down, as it’s no longer publicly listed on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store (though it may still be visible to those who previously installed it). For now, those who still have the app installed can continue to use MusicLM as normal, and the web app is also still available.

Considering Google has always positioned AI Test Kitchen as a place for experiments, the app shutting down isn’t much of a surprise. That said, it’s still somewhat surprising to see the mobile apps seemingly discontinued less than a year after the initial public launch.

Hopefully, we’ll see Google continue to experiment with delightful AI demos going forward in a more public setting instead of through a dedicated app. At the very least, I hope the surprisingly listenable MusicLM isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

More on Google AI: