Google opens AI Test Kitchen waitlist registration as gradual US rollout starts

At I/O 2022 in May, Google announced the AI Test Kitchen mobile app as a means to let the public “learn about, experience, and give feedback on emerging AI technology.” You can now “Register your interest” for it to experience LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

AI Test Kitchen will be home to a “rotating set of experimental demos” and three are currently available. They are based on the “latest version of LaMDA, which has undergone key safety improvements.”

Imagine It : Name a place and LaMDA will offer paths to explore your imagination.

: Name a place and LaMDA will offer paths to explore your imagination. List It : Name a goal or topic and see how much LaMDA can break it down into multiple lists of subtasks.

: Name a goal or topic and see how much LaMDA can break it down into multiple lists of subtasks. Talk About It (Dogs Edition): Roll with the conversation and see where it goes. It’s just a fun, kinda-weird, open-ended chat.

“Multiple layers of protection” are touted, including “techniques to keep conversations on topic, acting as guardrails for a technology that can generate endless, free-flowing dialogue.”

We’ve been testing LaMDA internally over the last year, which has produced significant quality improvements. More recently, we’ve run dedicated rounds of adversarial testing to find additional flaws in the model. We enlisted expert red teaming members — product experts who intentionally stress test a system with an adversarial mindset — who have uncovered additional harmful, yet subtle, outputs.

The last one is the most like other AI chatbots that other companies have infamously released at this point. All three will allow you to give feedback that Google plans to incorporate into future versions, while the data is not linked to your Google Account. For example, you can “rate each LaMDA reply as nice, offensive, off topic, or untrue.”

Google emphasizes that experiences in AI Test Kitchen “aren’t finished products, but they’re designed to give you a taste of what’s becoming possible with AI in a responsible way.” The sign-up process for AI Test Kitchen starts here.

