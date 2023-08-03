Deals: Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits $71, Samsung Frame TV markdowns, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, thanks to 9to5Toys, with a rare discount landing on Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger at $71. It’s joined by an even more sizable price cut on Samsung’s 85-inch Frame 4K TV at $1,895 off. Not to mention this Android-ready Samsung 160MB/s 512GB PRO microSD card at $38. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Rare discount lands on Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has hit the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Marked down to only $71 shipped on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the second-best offer of the year.

As the perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices too. On top of just handling charging, it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Samsung’s 85-inch Frame 4K TV displays digital art, and now it’s $1,895 off

Amazon today is offering a massive discount on an even more massive home theater upgrade. The Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV from 2021 is now down to $2,403. Don’t get us wrong, that’s a lot for a TV, but it’s also a lot less than you’d typically pay. Today’s offer is down from the $2,999 price tag it has been hovering around as of late, but a far better comparison would be to what the newer 2023 version sells for. By comparison, the shiny new model sells for $4,298, meaning that you’re locking in $1,895 in savings. That’s the discounted version’s original MSRP, as well. We break down the features below and also explain how this previous-generation model compares to the newer version. But spoiler, there’s not all that much to justify the nearly $1,900 price difference.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined look that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, the Frame TV allows you to hang its 85-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part but also blends into your home décor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech.

Samsung’s 160MB/s 512GB PRO microSD card lands at new $38 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus microSDXC Memory Card down to $37.99 shipped. While this is the previous-generation model with read/write speeds at 160MB/s and 120MB/s, today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The latest model we just went hands-on with that clocks in at 180MB/s and 130MB/s is currently fetching $50 in the 512GB capacity for comparison. Unless you absolutely must have the fastest model Samsung makes (the PRO Plus lineup is its flagship offering), the previous-generation deals we are tracking today are worth a closer look. Despite the slightly slower speeds, they still deliver a compelling mini storage experience with the same Samsung six-proof protection against the elements, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and X-rays. GoPros, gaming consoles, Android handsets, and other camera setups are all great places to leverage your new microSD card, no matter which model you go with. Get a closer look at how they stack up to the latest model right here.

