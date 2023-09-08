Discover Samsung sale early access now live, Pixel Stand 2nd Gen $62, more

The annual Discover Samsung sale is now live early, with elevated trade-in rates and cash discounts on all of the company’s latest releases. In other news of the day’s best deals, Google’s 2nd Gen Pixel Stand has dropped further to $62, joining Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ with $120 discounts attached. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Discover Samsung sale early access now live

Samsung today is kicking off its annual Discover sale a tad early for 9to5 readers, marking down a collection of its latest smartphones, appliances, and more in the process. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite from the event has the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale for $1,799.99 when you score the elevated 512GB capacity. Where the real savings come into play are the bundles you’ll be able to lock in, letting you score the new foldable with the just-released Galaxy Watch 6 for an extra $100 or even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for an extra $50. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to fully dive into Samsung’s latest generation of devices, now is your chance to save some serious cash along the way.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before, all while slimming down the overall thickness.

Rare discount brings Google’s 2nd Gen Pixel Stand to $62

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has befallen the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Only marked down to $62 on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the third-best offer of the year.

The perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices. On top of just handling charging, it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ see $120 discounts

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi 512GB for $1,000. Down from $1,120, you’re looking at $120 in savings and a match of the pre-order promotion that dropped the elevated capacity model down to the same price as the entry-level capacity. Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9 at $800.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]