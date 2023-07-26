Hands-on: Galaxy Tab S9 makes the best Android tablet better, and with the accessories to match

Android tablets are making a comeback of sorts, and now the best Android tablets are getting a refresh. Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t an exciting lineup, but it’s refined to the point of just being a better version of what was already great.

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra follow in the footsteps of the Tab S8 series that launched in early 2022. Like those tablets, the new generation has big displays with AMOLED, S Pen support, accessories, and also Samsung’s One UI and its pretty-excellent tablet software suite.

What’s new this year? Only a couple of things.

For one, all three tablets are running on top of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the upgraded version first debuted in Galaxy S23 earlier this year. That should represent a big speed boost and, even more so, a big battery boost compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Tab S8 series.

The other big upgrade is on the smallest Tab S9. Where the 11-inch Tab S7 and Tab S8 both lost out on the AMOLED display in exchange for an LCD panel, Samsung has brought it back on Tab S9. All three models have an AMOLED display, and they all look stunning.

Colors really pop on the Tab S9’s new AMOLED display

One of the big updates is invisible, and not really getting a ton of attention. Samsung has added water resistance to the Tab S9 lineup, which is a rarity among high-end tablets like this. It’s a nice addition to be sure.

But, really, you shouldn’t be expecting anything big here. The Galaxy Tab S9 series has a lot of good to offer, but it’s also not really breaking any new ground. They’re excellent tablets – the best – but this new generation isn’t particularly exciting.

What did catch my eye was the refreshed accessory lineup. Samsung has some really clever options here, such as an official rugged case, an origami case that can prop the tablet up in both landscape and portrait orientations, and also a pair of overlay accessories that can offer a paper-feel layer for writing/drawing (this is also available for Tab S8), as well as a privacy cover that prevents wandering eyes.

The Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799 for the 11-inch model, $999 for the Tab S9+, and tops out with the Tab S9 Ultra, which costs $1,199.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

