Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ $220 off, Pixel Stand 2nd Gen $57, more

We’re heading into the weekend with some Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ discounts that take $220 off with bonus Amazon credit applied. The savings are joined by Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand at $57, as well as the OnePlus 10T dropping down to $380. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ see $120 cash discounts with extra $100 credits

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi 512GB for $1,000. Down from $1,120, you’re looking at $120 in savings and a match of the pre-order promotion that dropped the elevated capacity model down to the same price as the entry-level capacity. Today’s offer is now even better thanks to an included $100 Amazon credit to use on future purchases, bringing your total savings up to $220 and marking the best value we have ever seen. The bonus Amazon credit also applies to other storage capacities.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some launch savings below.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller tablet boasts much of the same internal capablities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can also lock-in much of the same savings, with the elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model at $800. This is down $120 from the usual price tag and matching the original pre-order discount from a month ago. The bonus $100 credit also applies.

Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand hits $57

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has befell the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Only marked down to $57 on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the third-best offer of the year. The perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

OnePlus 10T is now an even better value at $380

Woot now offers the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone starting at $380 for the 128GB capacity. Down from $650, you’re now looking at a new all-time low and an even more affordable chance to save on this still quite capable handset. It arrives with $270 in savings while marking a new all-time low. The 256GB capacity model is down to $420, down from $750 and beating our previous mention by $30. We take a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]