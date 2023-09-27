Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 bundles start at $757, official Z Flip 5 cases from $35, more

New lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 get even better with free Book Cover Keyboard Slim accessories starting from $757. You can also lock-in the first discounts on Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases from $35, while taking advantage of the best price yet on Google’s 2-node Nest Wifi system. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 starts from $757 lows

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi 128GB tablet for $757. Down from $800, this is one of the first cash discounts on the recent debut alongside a new Amazon low. It comes joined by the elevated 256GB capacity model at $800, dropping down from the usual $920 price tag to match its all-time low. Amazon sweetens the pot for both offers by including a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim. A $140 value, you’ll just have to add the accessory to your cart for the savings to apply. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest addition to its lineup of tablets and just launched last month. The new release comes centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. There’s plenty of modern features packed into the Android experience, like Wi-Fi 6E, as well as support for the included S Pen, an IP68 water-resistance rating, and 128GB or more of storage.

Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases see first discounts

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the official Samsung Galazy Z Flip 5 FlipSuit Case for $43.40 shipped. Down from $60, you’re looking at a new all-time low. There’s 28% in savings to complement this very first price cut, too. Having just launched last month alongside the new Z Flip 5, this case covers your handset in a transparent silicone for some added protection. It includes a pair of inserts that let you transform the clear case into a more colorful release with a unique holographic design while automatically syncing your front cover wallpaper. The whole cover is made with eco-conscious material, too.

Google’s 2-node Nest Wifi system has never sold for less

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi 2-node Mesh System for $107. Normally selling for $200, you’re looking at $93 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is the best it has ever sold for at Amazon, dropping an extra $43 below our previous mention earlier in the summer. This might not be the more recent Pro packages from Google, but the Nest Wifi system is still a compelling package for upgrading the Internet. You get a pair of mesh nodes that combine to offer 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage. So if you’re looking to upgrade your own setup or even relatives for less, this is the way to go while scoring all of the Nest tie-in features you can read about in our review.

