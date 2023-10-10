Galaxy Z Fold 5 $400 off, Z Flip 5 $800, Pixel Tablet $409, OnePlus Pad, more

Android deals are flowing in today, with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone Gold Box headlining all of the best offers. Delivering the best prices yet on the latest foldables, the savings carry over to Google’s Pixel Tablet at $409, as well as the OnePlus Pad at $400. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone Gold Box now live

Amazon is now discounting all of Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones. A favorite from the sale has the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $800. That’s $200 off and matching the all-time low from its usual $1,000 price tag. Today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $920. That’s $200 off the usual $1,120 price tag and also marking a new all-time low. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Amazon is now also carrying the savings over to the higher-end foldable, with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone at $1,400 in all three styles. The 256GB model is down from $1,800 and arrives as a new all-time low at $400 off. This is an extra $100 off previous mentions, which also carries over to the 512GB model at $1,520.

Google’s Pixel Tablet is on sale for only the second time

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Tablet at $409. Normally fetching $499, the 128GB Android Tablet is now dropping to a new all-time low at $90 off. It’s only the second price cut we’ve seen period, and beats our previous mention by an extra $20. This is the first chance to save in over two months. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $509, down from $599 and also marking the first discount. Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

OnePlus Pad comes with a companion keyboard at $400

OnePlus is now offering a chance to save on its OnePlus Pad. On top of the new Android tablet dropping down to $400 after code SECRET80 has been applied at checkout, the savings get even better with a bundled OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard which will automatically be added to your cart at checkout. This package would normally run you $630, and is now seeing a $230 discount to the best price yet. It’s a value that’s an extra $80 under our previous mention, as well. Head below for more.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. In addition to the keyboard which we’ll come back to, this bundle deal gets you the brand’s new OnePlus Pad which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

