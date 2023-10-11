Pixel 7a falls to new $399 low, Sony XM5 ANC earbuds $278, Wyze cams, more

A new all-time low is making the already affordable Pixel 7a an even better value at $399. It comes joined by the first-ever discount on the Sony XM5 ANC earbuds at $278. You’ll also find a series of Wyze smart cameras, all headlined by Wyze Cam Pan v2 at just $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 7a falls to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on the Google Pixel 7a. The unlocked 128GB smartphone now starts at $399, dropping from its usual $499 price tag. This is still one of the first cash discounts and clocks in at $100 off. This also beats our previous mention by $45. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Sony’s all-new XM5 ANC Earbuds see first discount

Amazon is now offering a discount on the collection of Sony’s latest headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining the collection are the new Sony XM5 ANC Earbuds at $278. This is the very first chance to save, with $20 off the usual $298 going rate and a new all-time low. So, if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on one of the more beloved pairs of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam ear tips and an improved design. There’s also a new V2 processor – you can read about that and everything else in our review.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 is now just $22

Amongst an assortment of other Wyze smart cameras, Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $21.98 shipped as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event. Normally fetching $50, this is dropping to a new all-time low. It’s a 56% discount and arrives well below our previous $30 mention too. Improving on the original model, the new Wyze Cam Pan v2 now has color night vision support to supplement all the other security chops. There’s a 1080p sensor for capturing the happenings of your home, which rests upon the motorized base that enables 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom features for comprehensive surveillance. You’ll also be able to pair all of those features with Alexa and Google Assistant to round out the package. Our hands-on review details everything you can expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]