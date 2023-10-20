Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ first discounts from $463, OnePlus Open $200 off, more

The first cash discounts are now live on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ tablets, now dropping as low as $463 at Amazon. These are joined by a $200 pre-order discount on the just-announced OnePlus Open foldable, as well as Google’s 2-node Nest WiFi Pro system dropping lower than fall Prime Day at $209. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ tablets see first cash discounts

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save some cash on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Just released earlier in the month, the recent debut drops to $543 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. It’s down from the usual $600 price tag and marking a new all-time low – just as you’d expect from the first-ever cash discount. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its latest Android tablet that comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. That is packed into a 12.4-inch display that also works with a companion S Pen stylus. Our hands-on report breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

The savings today also continue over to the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This more entry-level version is now down to $463 when you opt for the 256GB capacity. It drops from the typical $520 price tag and marks a new all-time low. This price cut too is the very first chance to save on the recent release and amounts to $57 in savings.

OnePlus Open foldable debuts with $200 off pre-order discount

The new OnePlus Open smartphone is now official. And to celebrate its launch, OnePlus has a new discount live for those who pre-order its first-ever foldable. The OnePlus Open now sells for $1,499.99 shipped. It’s down from the $1,700 price tag that will arrive when it officially begins shipping later this fall. This is of course the first discount so far at $200 off, and comes in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways. If you’re more of an Amazon shopper, pre-ordering the smartphone there will score you a $200 gift card. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Google’s 2-node Nest WiFi Pro system is lower than fall Prime Day

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro System for $209. This is down from its usual $300 going rate in order to save you 30%. It’s also a new all-time low, arriving at $11 under our previous mention from last week’s fall Amazon Prime Day sale. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 2-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 4,400-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices.

