Fossil is getting rid of the rest of its Wear OS watches for $79

Fossil confirmed early this year that it was done with smartwatches and and, following some steep discounts back then, the company is trying to get rid of the rest of its Wear OS smartwatches for a mere $79 a pop.

When they launched, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches were sold for around $300 a piece. But, as the company approached the reveal that it was exiting the smartwatch market, we noticed that it was also deeply discounting its smartwatches to around $129 a piece.

Now, Fossil has really turned up the discounts in an obvious effort to clear out inventory.

Fossil’s store is currently selling the rest of its smartwatch inventory – Wear OS and Hybrid models – for just $79 a piece. The sale was spotted by the folks at Droid-Life, and includes 10 total Wear OS watches as well as a handful of Hybrid wearables. Everything is discounted to $79 a piece regardless of its original price.

The Wear OS models on sale are as follows:

Fossil previously said it would continue software support for these wearables for the foreseeable future, but if you do happen to purchase one of these smartwatches, keep in mind that it won’t get new features, and will likely not get software updates for much longer, if at all. Still, it’s hard to say no with these super-low prices, especially given most other Wear OS watches today are close to $200 at minimum. Even Amazon is selling these same Fossil watches for well over $150.

It’s not quite a fire sale, but as our Andrew Romero put it, it’s a “going down in flames” sale.

Will you pick up one of Fossil’s deeply discounted watches?

