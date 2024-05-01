Mobvoi teases a new TicWatch Pro as Samsung starts testing Wear OS 5

The TicWatch series has been a Wear OS staple for years, and Mobvoi is now teasing a new model that will release in a matter of “days.”

In a post on Twitter/X today, Mobvoi teases that a “new era dawns” with the silhouette of a TicWatch Pro model. We can’t see much, but the device looks fairly similar to the TicWatch Pro 5 that launched last year. The only notable change is around the bezel, which has some curved line accents.

What’s new on this upcoming TicWatch remains a mystery. The existing model is already running Qualcomm’s latest chipset, but it’s not running Wear OS 4, so that’s at least one possibility.

Whatever the case, Mobvoi says we’ll learn more in the coming days.

A New Era Dawns. The Future Arrives in Days. pic.twitter.com/uOxwo2rtxT — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) May 1, 2024

Beyond that in the Wear OS world, Twitter/X user @matthewreiter05 spotted a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 software update in testing that, based on the build number, appears to be Samsung’s first Wear OS 5 build.

There’s no indication yet as to what will be new in Wear OS 5 from Samsung, but we do know that Google will talk about the update at I/O later this month. It’s also typical for Samsung to launch new Wear OS versions in beta around the time it launches new hardware, so we could see this new update drop sometime in June or July.

