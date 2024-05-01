Walmart’s ‘Pro’ Google TV box will cost $50 with 32GB storage, always-on Assistant

After its existence leaked earlier this month, one customer has managed to get their hands on the upcoming Walmart Onn “Pro” Google TV box, revealing its price, specs, and support for being a Google Assistant speaker.

Walmart has been known thus far in the Android TV OS space for offering true bargain bin prices for shockingly fantastic streaming devices. Now, though, Walmart is preparing to a launch a new “Pro” Google TV device, and it’s been fully revealed in a new video unboxing.

SuperDell-TV, a cord-cutting channel on YouTube, managed to get his hands on a Walmart Onn Pro Google TV box at his local store – two, in fact. The device was available for purchase on store shelves very early and priced at $50. That’s more than twice the cost of the current 4K Google TV streaming stick from Walmart.

For that additional cost, though, it seems like you’re getting a solid upgrade.

This device is a streaming box rather than a stick or dongle. It sits on your console and has a partially fabric design with far-field microphones built in. The back of the device has more ports, too, with a full-size USB port and an Ethernet port as well, alongside the standard HDMI port, of course.

The device also has some upgrades inside, too. It has an Amlogic S905X4 chipset as noted by @AndroidTV_Rumor, which is a slight upgrade over the S905Y4 found in the streaming stick. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, up from 2GB, and 32GB of storage, up from 8GB. About 20GB are usable after initial setup. The device also runs Android 12 out of the box.

The big feature of this device appears to be the ability to use it as a Google Assistant speaker. There’s a switch along the side to disable the mic, and Google informs users of the ability to “use Google Assistant hands free” during setup. There’s also an option to disable the feature entirely through Settings > Privacy > Google Assistant > Hands-free Mic.

Notably, there’s also mention of a “Find My Remote” feature which uses a button on the back of the set-top box to play a sound out of the remote. That can also be accessed through the Settings menu. The remote is the same G10 design as Walmart’s other streamers.

It’s still unclear when Walmart will release this device – there’s still no listing on its website – but it looks to be a rather compelling device, especially for this apparent $50 price.

If you happen to find this device in your local Walmart, reach out and let us know!

