Walmart may soon launch a ‘Pro’ Google TV streaming device

Walmart has been putting out super-affordable Android TV and Google TV streaming devices for the past few years, but it seems the company is now preparing a “Pro” device.

As it stands today, Walmart has released four total streaming devices based on Android TV OS. Back in 2021 there was a 4K and FHD streaming box and streaming stick, respectively, that broke price barriers at the time. In 2023, Walmart refreshed the lineup with a new duo based on Google TV and starting at just $15.

Now, it seems another Google TV streamer is coming. 91Mobiles spotted a listing at the Bluetooth SIG that directly names an “Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device” with Google TV.

The listing doesn’t reveal any features or the design of this device, but the “Pro” moniker suggests it’ll be a bit more capable compared to the existing models. There’s certainly plenty of room for that, whether it be adding more RAM, more storage, or more ports.

We’ve also been able to confirm that this “Pro” device is listed alongside the current 2K and 4K streaming devices and first appeared there in January, suggesting the device is getting closer to release. The other new listing has a date of April 9.

There’s a pretty clear hole in the current Google TV market for a “Pro” device that has multiple input ports, a stronger processor, and much more storage than the 8GB that has become so common. The Nvidia Shield TV is the only device that really outdoes the average, and it’s not only quite pricey at $150 and up, it’s also still on Android TV rather than Google TV.

As for when this Walmart “Pro” Google TV device could actually arrive, it’s unclear. Walmart’s devices often surface on regulatory listings and even the retailer’s website long before the formal release.

For now, Walmart’s existing FHD and 4K Google TV streamers are readily available for $15 and $20, respectively.

