 Skip to main content

Google Wallet adding pass notifications, creating digital text passes, and more

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 16 2024 - 8:21 am PT
2 Comments

Google Wallet is getting a number of updates at I/O 2024 from expanded push notifications to a new “Everything else” pass creation option.

At the moment, you can create digital versions of physical passes that have a QR or barcode from  Add to Wallet > Photo.

Google Wallet will “soon” expand/replace that option with “Everything else” where “you can create a digital version of most passes that just contain text.” This is ideal for “event tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, gym membership cards and more. “

Scan a photo of a pass like an event ticket, gym membership, insurance card, and more.

Meanwhile, passes in Google Wallet will be able to send push notifications to notify users about changes to passes, offers, or “Other news.” For example, it can be used to prompt people to take  post-event survey, which we’re already seeing live.

If you’re in one of the four states where digital ID cards are available, a new feature will eventually let apps request information “like a user’s age, legal name, legal address, and so on.” Today, you might have to take a picture of your physical ID to do so. 

Apps can just request the information they need, while end “users will always review and need to authorize the action within the Wallet app before ID data is shared. This feature will be an extension as part of the Android Credential Manager API. It’s currently in closed alpha and will hit general availability in 2025.

Google also detailed Auto linked passes. The setting is already live in the app:

More on Google Wallet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Wallet

Google Wallet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing