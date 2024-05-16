 Skip to main content

Report: Galaxy S25 gets 3nm Exynos chip that’s more power efficient than Snapdragon

May 16 2024
According to a new report, Samsung plans to bring a 3nm chip to the Galaxy S25 series with the next Exynos chip, a first for the company’s smartphones.

Business Korea reports that Samsung plans to move to a 3nm chip design on the Galaxy S25 series.

This would be for phones powered by the Exynos 2500 chip which, assuming based on this year, would include Galaxy S25 and S25+ devices sold internationally. The Galaxy S24 series uses both Qualcomm and Samsung chips. The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally, while the S24 and S24+ use Snapdragon in the US and select other regions, but Exynos 2400 in many other regions.

At one point it was rumored that Samsung would launch a “unique” chipset for the Galaxy S25 series, but that’s no longer thought to be the case.

It’s predicted that, with this upgrade, Samsung could potentially surpass Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in “aspects such as power efficiency.”

Qualcomm has also yet to debut any new chips produced on a 3nm process, but is expected to with coming generations. MediaTek, meanwhile, is aiming to produce 3nm chips through TSMC starting this year.

Samsung first announced it had started producing chips on a 3nm process back in 2022, claiming at the time that the chips saw a 45% reduction in power consumption compared to a 5nm process. In the time since, Samsung still has not released a product with a 3nm chipset, but increasing evidence suggests that the Galaxy Watch 7 will bring a 3nm chip.

More on Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

